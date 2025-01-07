Are schools open: List of Calderdale schools confirmed open and closed on Tuesday after heavy snow
Several schools have announced they are closed because of the icy conditions.
Meantime, Calder Learning Trust – which runs Calder High School and Calder Primary School – confirmed yesterday it was planning to open.
It has posted on its website this morning: “The Calder Learning Trust is open today, Tuesday, January 7.
"Please take care making your way in. In light of the icy conditions, we are encouraging pupils and students to wear footwear suitable for the conditions today. In Calder Primary, please also bring your school shoes to wear indoors.”
Todmorden High School plans to open later, at 10.25am.
A message to parents says: “Due to advice from the local authority and the freezing conditions overnight, all compounded by the road closures, we are looking to support families by not opening school to students until 10.25am.
"If the weather is more severe than expected, updates will be posted across our social media platforms.”
And Calderdale College has said it plans to open today.
The Met Office is forecasting more snow in Calderdale today, and Calderdale Council has asked residents to avoid non-essential travel because of the weather.
It has posted: “Calderdale residents are urged to avoid non-essential travel during the forecasted icy weather conditions over the next few days
"The colder weather is very likely to cause extremely dangerous icy conditions.
"Our teams are working hard to keep critical routes clear and gritted between emergency service bases and hospitals to make sure emergency vehicles have suitable access.”
Here is a list of the schools who have announced whether they are open or closed so far. We will update it as more confirm or change their status.
Some schools have pre-planned training days, including Halifax Trinity Academy and Trinity Academy Grammar.
Calder High School – open
Calder Primary School – open
Calderdale College – open
Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College – closed
Todmorden High School – opening later, at 10.25am
Lightcliffe Academy – closed
North Halifax Grammar School – closed
Salterhebble Primary School in Halifax – open with a staggered start
Brooksbank School – closed
Ryburn Valley High School – closed to all students except those taking exams
Crossley Heath School – closed
Rastrick High School – closed
Brighouse High School – closed
Park Lane Academy – closed
Bradshaw Primary School – closed
All Saints’ Primary School – open from 10am
Savile Park Primary School – open