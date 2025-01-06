Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More snow is being forecast to fall in Calderdale tomorrow.

The Met Office is predicting snow – sometimes heavy – from 10am until 5pm.

And it will be very cold, reaching no higher than 2C and feeling like -5C.

There is also snow predicted tonight, starting with sleet at 8pm and turning to snow from 9pm until 11pm.

Then it is set to get even colder, with temperatures plummeting and feeling like -9C by Friday morning.

The forecast comes as Calderdale Council makes a fresh people to avoid all non-essential travel and warned of “extremely dangerous icy conditions”.

It has posted: “Calderdale residents are urged to avoid non-essential travel during the forecasted icy weather conditions over the next few days

"The colder weather is very likely to cause extremely dangerous icy conditions.

"Our teams are working hard to keep critical routes clear and gritted between emergency service bases, hospitals, and very low-level access in large areas of communities.”

The rest of today will be dry apart from the sleet and snow forecast between 8pm and 10pm.

Tomorrow will be dry until 10am when the snow is set to start, with temperatures ranging between 2C and -3C.

Temperatures will drop further from Wednesday, feeling like -6C at 9am and not feeling any warmer than -1C all day.

On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, temperatures will feel like -7C and will not feel any warmer than -3C all day.

It will start to get slightly warmer on Friday but Calderdale will still see sub-zero temperatures.