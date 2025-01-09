Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some Calderdale schools are closed again today because of the icy weather.

Some schools announced last night they would not be open today, with Calder High School and Calder Primary School saying they will not be open until Monday.

A statement from Anthony Guise, head teacher of Calder Learning Trust – which runs both schools – posted yesterday: “This morning, our main challenge was pupils and staff being able to travel into school safely and for the normal time.

"There were roads that were impassable and closed due to the ice, trains cancelled and buses not running or abandoning their routes part way through and asking pupils to get off due to the conditions.

"Once daylight had begun, roads had been gritted and traffic was moving, the majority of staff and pupils were able to then travel safely in.

"We had hoped to have a delayed start tomorrow but we have unfortunately had some additional problems this afternoon.

"We have just been informed by the bus companies (public and school buses) that they will now only be attempting main road routes tomorrow and Friday and cannot guarantee what will be running.

"In addition, our boilers have been struggling and our main boilers have now failed. This means that we now have no heating and no hot water across the majority of the school.

"This affects many different areas from catering to cleaning. We are expecting an engineer to attend tomorrow morning but have been informed that the likelihood is that the boilers will not be working until the weekend.

"In addition, with the forecast significant drop again in temperatures over tonight and the next two days, we cannot effectively grit and safeguard our school site and surrounding area.

"I can only apologise, but this does mean that The Calder Learning Trust will have to be closed to staff and pupils until Monday, January 13 despite our best efforts.”

Here is a list of some of the schools who have announced their plans so far. We will update it as more confirm.

Calder High School – closed today and Friday

Calder Primary School – closed today and Friday

Brighouse High School – open for Years 11, 12 and 13 only

The Brooksbank School – open to Years 7, 10, 11, 12 and 13 only

Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College – open from 10am until 2pm

The Crossley Heath School – open as usual with first lesson at later time of 9.30am to allow students more time to come in

The North Halifax Grammar School – closed today and Friday

Ryburn Valley High School – open

All Saints’ Primary School in Halifax- planning to open at usual time

Savile Park Primary School – planning to open at 10am

Lightcliffe Academy – planning to open from 10.30am

Trinity Academy Halifax – open

Trinity Academy Grammar – open

Park Lane Academy – open

Rastrick High School – open to Years 10 and 11 only