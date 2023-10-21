Ask The Question CIC praises Spire Foundation for sponsorship donation to support three young people with tuition
Ask The Question C.I.C. provides children who have experienced adverse childhood experiences, in particular focussing on those children who have suffered abuse, trauma or neglect, with access to educational support in the form of one-to-one tuition and mentorship.
They are a trauma-informed organisation, with an educational psychologist always on site, and they practise ‘attachment theory’, providing students with an environment which is safe, secure, flexible, caring and where positive relationships are seen as fundamental.
Sessions at ‘Ask The Question’ focus on well-being, social and emotional learning, and the building of resilience. Since formally establishing themselves as a CIC in 2017, they have worked with over 120 students, over half of which have been care experienced.
The Spire Foundation has been able to support the tuition of three students from care backgrounds who have experienced adversity during the 2022/23 academic year through Ask The Question.
Jo Austin, founder of Ask The Question CIC, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Spire Foundation will be sponsoring three of our student’s tuition for this academic year again, having successfully worked with them over the past couple of years.
"It will make a huge difference in the life and opportunities of these particular young people, and we are humbled that an organisation such as Spire Foundation sees the value in what we provide here at Ask The Question CIC.”