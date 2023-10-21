News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Ask The Question CIC praises Spire Foundation for sponsorship donation to support three young people with tuition

Ask The Question CIC in Hebden Bridge has thanked the Spire Foundation for its generous donation of a year's worth of tuition and mentorship for three of their disadvantaged students from care backgrounds as part of their ‘business sponsorship’ scheme for this academic year.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 21st Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ask The Question C.I.C. provides children who have experienced adverse childhood experiences, in particular focussing on those children who have suffered abuse, trauma or neglect, with access to educational support in the form of one-to-one tuition and mentorship.

They are a trauma-informed organisation, with an educational psychologist always on site, and they practise ‘attachment theory’, providing students with an environment which is safe, secure, flexible, caring and where positive relationships are seen as fundamental.

Read More
Read more: The cheapest filling stations for petrol and diesel in and around Hal...
Ask The Question CIC in Hebden Bridge has thanked the Spire Foundation for its generous donation of a year's worth of tuition and mentorship for three of their disadvantaged students from care backgrounds as part of their ‘business sponsorship’ scheme for this academic yearAsk The Question CIC in Hebden Bridge has thanked the Spire Foundation for its generous donation of a year's worth of tuition and mentorship for three of their disadvantaged students from care backgrounds as part of their ‘business sponsorship’ scheme for this academic year
Ask The Question CIC in Hebden Bridge has thanked the Spire Foundation for its generous donation of a year's worth of tuition and mentorship for three of their disadvantaged students from care backgrounds as part of their ‘business sponsorship’ scheme for this academic year
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sessions at ‘Ask The Question’ focus on well-being, social and emotional learning, and the building of resilience. Since formally establishing themselves as a CIC in 2017, they have worked with over 120 students, over half of which have been care experienced.

The Spire Foundation has been able to support the tuition of three students from care backgrounds who have experienced adversity during the 2022/23 academic year through Ask The Question.

Jo Austin, founder of Ask The Question CIC, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Spire Foundation will be sponsoring three of our student’s tuition for this academic year again, having successfully worked with them over the past couple of years.

"It will make a huge difference in the life and opportunities of these particular young people, and we are humbled that an organisation such as Spire Foundation sees the value in what we provide here at Ask The Question CIC.”

Related topics:Hebden Bridge