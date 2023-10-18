The cheapest filling stations for petrol and diesel in and around Halifax as prices rise
Petrol prices have risen for the fourth month in a row, with them jumping by 4.5p a litre on average last month, the RAC says.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 18th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
Unleaded went up from about £1.52 to £1.57 in September, pushing the cost of filling a family car to over £86.
Diesel has risen to £1.63 from £1.54 per litre since the start of last month.
The RAC said increased fuel costs were being driven by higher global oil prices, but it also claimed that petrol was being “overpriced”.
But independent forecourts said they were “not unjustifiably pricing petrol higher than needed”.
Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in Halifax, Brighouse and Elland, as of Wednesday, October 18.
