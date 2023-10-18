The cheapest filling stations for petrol and diesel in and around Halifax as prices rise

Petrol prices have risen for the fourth month in a row, with them jumping by 4.5p a litre on average last month, the RAC says.

Unleaded went up from about £1.52 to £1.57 in September, pushing the cost of filling a family car to over £86.

Diesel has risen to £1.63 from £1.54 per litre since the start of last month.

The RAC said increased fuel costs were being driven by higher global oil prices, but it also claimed that petrol was being “overpriced”.

But independent forecourts said they were “not unjustifiably pricing petrol higher than needed”.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in Halifax, Brighouse and Elland, as of Wednesday, October 18.

1 . Asda Halifax Asda Halifax, Thrum Hall Lane, Halifax HX1 4PG. Unleaded: 151.7p. Diesel: 157.7p.

3 . Jet Stainland Road Jet Stainland Road, Stainland Rd, Greetland, Halifax, HX4 8BQ. Unleaded: 151.9p. Diesel: 159.9p.

4 . Tesco Brighouse Tesco Brighouse, Huddersfield Road, Brighouse, HD6 1RZ. Unleaded: 151.9p. Diesel: 157.9p.