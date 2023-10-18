News you can trust since 1853
Z A Service Station, Bradford Road, Brighouse, HD6 4DH. Unleaded: 149.9p. Diesel: 155.9p.

The cheapest filling stations for petrol and diesel in and around Halifax as prices rise

Petrol prices have risen for the fourth month in a row, with them jumping by 4.5p a litre on average last month, the RAC says.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 18th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST

Unleaded went up from about £1.52 to £1.57 in September, pushing the cost of filling a family car to over £86.

Diesel has risen to £1.63 from £1.54 per litre since the start of last month.

The RAC said increased fuel costs were being driven by higher global oil prices, but it also claimed that petrol was being “overpriced”.

But independent forecourts said they were “not unjustifiably pricing petrol higher than needed”.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in Halifax, Brighouse and Elland, as of Wednesday, October 18.

Asda Halifax, Thrum Hall Lane, Halifax HX1 4PG. Unleaded: 151.7p. Diesel: 157.7p.

1. Asda Halifax

Asda Halifax, Thrum Hall Lane, Halifax HX1 4PG. Unleaded: 151.7p. Diesel: 157.7p. Photo: Google Street View

Sainsbury's Halifax, Wade Street, Halifax, HX1 1SB. Unleaded: 151.9p. Diesel: 157.9p.

2. Sainsbury's Halifax

Sainsbury's Halifax, Wade Street, Halifax, HX1 1SB. Unleaded: 151.9p. Diesel: 157.9p. Photo: Google Street View

Jet Stainland Road, Stainland Rd, Greetland, Halifax, HX4 8BQ. Unleaded: 151.9p. Diesel: 159.9p.

3. Jet Stainland Road

Jet Stainland Road, Stainland Rd, Greetland, Halifax, HX4 8BQ. Unleaded: 151.9p. Diesel: 159.9p. Photo: Google Street View

Tesco Brighouse, Huddersfield Road, Brighouse, HD6 1RZ. Unleaded: 151.9p. Diesel: 157.9p.

4. Tesco Brighouse

Tesco Brighouse, Huddersfield Road, Brighouse, HD6 1RZ. Unleaded: 151.9p. Diesel: 157.9p. Photo: Google Street View

