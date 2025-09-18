Barkisland pupils make use of new Astro Turf on school field after fundraising made transformation possible

Barkisland CE VA Primary School is already making plenty of use from its new section of Astro Turf that was recently installed on the school field.

The installation was completed by Dave the Garden Doctor, who shared his delight at being chosen to carry out this exciting project for the school.

The improved space means that children can now enjoy outdoor activities all year round, providing much-needed all-weather space for children to play and take part in PE lessons.

New Astro Turf at Barkisland CE VA Primary School

This addition to the school came following fundraising efforts by Barkisland School Association (BSA).

Over the years, the BSA has funded projects such as iPads, reading books, climbing equipment for younger children, and subsidised trips for all pupils by covering half of coach costs.

The Astro Turf was funded through the school’s annual Black Tie Ball, which raised £10,000.

The event was organised by BSA member and school parent, Vicky Lumb.

In addition, the school was fortunate to receive matched funding from Morrisons, Lloyds Banking Group and the AON Foundation.

Headteacher Becky Schofield expressed her gratitude: "Without the support of the BSA, and particularly the annual School Ball, we would not be able to provide enhancements to our school like the Astro Turf.

"Our budget simply does not stretch to projects of this scale, and we are so thankful for the commitment of our parents, sponsors, and wider community.

“Thanks to the dedication of the BSA, Morrisons, and the Barkisland community, the new Astro Turf will be enjoyed by pupils for many years to come, helping them to stay active, dry, and happy – whatever the weather.”