BBEC students proudly celebrate excellent GCSE results

Buttershaw Business and Enterprise students have come together to celebrate as they receive their GCSE results after two years of hard work.

After much studying and preparing, students at BBEC, located on Reevy Road West and part of Bradford Diocesan Academies Trust, have collected a set of fantastic GCSE results this morning, which reflect their dedication and commitment over the last two years.

The whole Academy community has come together to celebrate the commitment and dedication of the Year 11 students, as they now prepare to take their next steps in education.

Overall, the Academy showed significant improvements in all key areas, with a 12% increase in students achieving grade 4 and above in English and Maths, and a 10% increase in students achieving grade 5 and above in these subjects, compared to last year.

Many students achieved very highly across their subjects, and some individual exceptional achievements include:

Matthew Siejka, who gained six grade 9s and 4 grade 8s overall, a tremendous achievement.

Sam Margerison, who achieved grade 9s in Maths and Science, grade 8s in English, French and History and a Distinction* in Health and Social Care. As a keen and talented musician, the school will miss Sam’s significant contribution to wider school life and wish him well studying at Heckmondwike Grammar School.

Ameilia Davies received top grades in English, History, Maths, RE, Science, Spanish and Hospitality, including two grade 9s and three grade 8s. As a result of her hard work, she has been successful in gaining a place at Bradford New College for her A Levels.

Gurjap Singh also gained grade 9s and 8s in over half of his subjects, and Esme Ali achieved grade 7 or above in all of her 10 subjects. Esme is going to Roundhay Sixth Form in September.

Collecting his GCSE results today, Sam Margerison said, “I was very pleased with my results today, which get me where I need to go. Grade 9s require dedication and I am pleased I achieved these high grades.”

Amelia Davies was delighted receiving her results and said, “I am really proud of myself and put a lot of work and effort into my exams. I am excited to be studying A Levels at Bradford New College in September.”

Esme Ali was equally proud of her achievements. “I am so pleased with my results,” she said, “The hard work paid off and I couldn’t have done it without the support and motivation from my family and teachers who all went above and beyond to help me.”

Andrew Taylor, Headteacher at BBEC, said:

“I am tremendously proud of this Year 11 cohort. All of their hard work and commitment, and that of their teachers, support staff and families, has paid off. Many students have achieved far beyond their own expectations, and I am full of admiration for their ambition and resilience. I am sure that this is the first step towards a bright and successful future for them all. These results demonstrate the significant improvements made at BBEC over recent years, and we look forward to continuing to build on this.”