Ben Walden: Renowned actor shares leadership advice Halifax students
Ben Walden, who was a founding cast member of the Globe Theatre in London, visited Sixth Form students at North Halifax Grammar School (NHGS).
Ben has been working with Richard Olivier – son of Lawrence Olivier – to bring leadership training to international governments and companies through the medium of Shakespeare.
At NHGS, he led a ‘Stand Up Tall’ session, encouraging students to develop skills in being physically grounded and confident, emotionally articulate and authentic, mentally attuned and alert, and aware of a sense of purpose.
Headteacher Desmond Deehan said: “I have worked with Ben Walden for nearly 20 years now, firstly in London developing leadership programmes for young people.
"I am so pleased that we have been able to bring this inspirational person to NHGS and to be the first such school in the region.
"Our NHGS sixth formers will be able to leave us as accomplished inspirational leaders in their own right.”