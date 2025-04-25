Big changes could be on the way for Calderdale's school buses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A huge rethink is underway of Calderdale’s school bus services.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) is reviewing its provision of all of West Yorkshire’s dedicated bus services, including when and where they should run.

It says the current provision is inconsistent across West Yorkshire, with some areas and schools getting more buses than others; satisfaction with school buses continues to vary - with many still preferring to travel by car; and the cost of running the dedicated school buses is rising and not being covered by the current way they are funded – including fares income and money from local authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The review will consider provision for secondary school-aged children. Transport for primary school children, children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities, and young people in post-16 further education is not part of the review.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire

Around 20,000 children across West Yorkshire currently use dedicated school buses. WYCA provides 329 dedicated school bus services across the region – 301 of to secondary schools and 28 to primary schools.

This costs nearly £19m per year.

The options WYCA is considering include keeping its existing guidelines and funding model – requiring it to cut services to fit within a limited budget – or keeping its existing guidelines and changing the funding model by increasing fares and asking schools to contribute more funding.

It could also fulfil its legal requirements to provide free home to school transport for eligible children and young people only, and cut services accordingly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other options on the table are to encourage more children who can safely walk, wheel or cycle to school to do so and to urge children to use public transport – rather than dedicated school buses – where there are the services and capacity.

WYCA is also looking at providing dedicated buses to those who can’t use these options and, unless they are eligible for free travel, charging children “an affordable and equitable fare for their journey”.

The current provision is funded by a range of streams including charging children not eligible for free travel £1.60 for most secondary

services.

WYCA says: “This contributes to some of the costs of running the services but it is not priced to make a profit or cover the costs in full.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This existing funding arrangement is no longer sustainable.”

The authority says it is keen to hear residents views and has launched a consultation which will run until Wednesday, June 11.

"We will then analyse all feedback received and use this to report on findings and our recommendations to the meeting of the combined authority on Thursday, July 31,” said WYCA. “This will support the combined authority to agree a new policy.”

Any changes to its policy would be implemented from September 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “I know this is an issue close to people’s hearts.

"There are clear legal duties here for our local authority partners and every year the combined authority invests millions to make sure children across West Yorkshire can get to school.

"But we want to make sure we are making best use of that money and that provision is fair and equitable across the region.”

For more information and to have your say, visit https://www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/school-travel