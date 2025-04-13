Boost of almost £1m for Calderdale College
In total, the Government has pledged £302 million to colleges across the country.
Welcoming the news, Halifax’s MP said: “Having seen first-hand the brilliant courses they offer, I know this funding will make a real difference—helping meet Calderdale’s growing demand for further education.
"I look forward to visiting again to see this investment in action. It’s great to see Halifax getting the support it needs to equip young people and industries for the future.”
The college plans to spend some of the money on an additional classroom within Mill Studios and expanding its construction and professional trade workshops.
David Malone, CEO of Calderdale College, said: "This funding will enable us to make crucial investments in key areas such as Construction and Digital, which are vital for addressing the increasing demand for top-quality education and training.”