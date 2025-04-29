Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Calderdale high school will be shut to many of its students tomorrow after a fire.

The fire broke out in the kitchens of The Brooksbank School in Elland earlier this evening.

The school posted at around 6.30pm: “We're aware of a fire that broke out in our school kitchens this evening. The fire brigade is on site and managing the situation.

"Everyone is safe and accounted for - this is our top priority.”

The Brooksbank School

The school has since posted that the school will be forced to shut tomorrow (Wednesday, April 29) to most of its pupils.

"We regret to inform you that there has been a serious fire in the kitchens at Brooksbank, which has resulted in significant damage,” the school posted.

"The kitchen facilities will be out of service for some time, and several areas of the school are currently inaccessible.”

The school will be closed to students in Years 7 to 10, and open only to students in Years 11, 12 and 13.

"If your child is attending tomorrow, we kindly ask that they bring a packed lunch if possible, though we will ensure food is available for those who need it,” the school added.

"We are working hard to safely reopen the school for all students as soon as possible.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding during this challenging time.”