Halifax music students have released a single after taking part in a unique masterclass.

The students from Calderdale College were given advice and tips by multi-platinum-selling American musician and producer Erik ‘Blu2th’ Griggs as part of The Piece Hall Academy.

Erik has worked with a variety of artists across different genres, from being bass and keys player for Aretha Franklin to collaborations with Eminem as part of Dr Dre’s Aftermath production team.

The masterclass was made possible through a partnership between Calderdale College and The Piece Hall, and saw students aged between 16 and 18 with a passion for making music given a remarkable insight from Erik into how the music industry works.

Through interactive and practical sessions, the class learned the process of creating a track through to getting a mix ready to share with a record label or artist.

The final piece, ‘City Lights’, is an energetic rock-pop track which was unveiled at a special listening party held at the Piece Hall on which also included live performances from rising band The Caymans – a group of talented musicians from Calderdale College who contributed to the production.

Vocalist on the track, Alastair Bentley, said: “This has been a truly memorable experience, working with and learning from an iconic international musician.

"Erik had so many stories and secrets to share and I’m grateful to have had the chance to be part of the masterclass.”

Erik added: “Hats off to my students and fellow writers of City Lights. It was a pleasure writing it with you and producing it.”

The week-long masterclass took place at Calderdale College’s on-campus state-of-the-art recording studio in Halifax.

David Malone, principal and chief executive at Calderdale College, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students and the hard work they’ve put into creating City Lights.

"This project showcases not only their talent but also the real-world experience they’ve gained through collaboration with an industry legend.

"It’s a great example of what can be achieved when passion and education come together.”

Profits from City Lights will be donated to provide aspiring professionals with training and access to studio time.