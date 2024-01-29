Calderdale College to establish new skills hub at Dean Clough in Halifax thanks to £700,000 funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mill Studios will serve students aged 16 and over and will work with the digital and creative industries to bring the very latest technologies in theatre, film and TV production, music and gaming, to deliver a pipeline of local talent to the sector.

The hub, which is due to launch ahead of the next academic year, as part of Calderdale’s Year of Culture 2024, has been funded by the Local Skills Improvement Fund (LSIF), which aims to tackle skill shortages by responding to employers’ needs and giving young people the skills to get good jobs and increase their prospects.

Calderdale College has secured more than £700,000 of government funding to establish a state-of-the-art digital creative skills hub, Mill Studios, at Dean Clough in Halifax. Picture: Chris Hellawell

At a time when Halifax is establishing its place as the Hollywood of the north, Calderdale College will create high-tech facilities for film and TV production, design and editing, as well as Esports and Games Design classrooms.

The new centre will also feature a collaborative space for events and exhibitions.

From September 2024, there will be new courses in Esports and Games Design to provide students with the skills and knowledge needed to secure high-paying job roles in branding and marketing, programming, live-streaming, analysis and a wide range of other positions.

A Media T Level course will also be introduced to give students the chance to work towards careers in TV and Film Production.

David Malone, Principal and Chief Executive at Calderdale College, said: “When I first visited Dean Clough, I was blown away by what is a vibrant and captivating creative community which offers so much for businesses and students.

“What we have planned is a huge game-changer for the College and the district, providing a digital creative hub that will transform learning in this sector, bringing new courses to Calderdale along with cutting-edge facilities.”