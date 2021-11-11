Calderdale Council aims to boost number of kids walking and cycling to school

Leader of Calderdale Council Tim Swift

Calderdale Council says it is looking at how it can encourage more youngsters to take a greener and healthier route.

The review includes looking at school crossing patrols, 20mph zones and other projects such as 'School Streets' - where access restrictions are put in place around school hours.

Leader of Calderdale Council, Councillor Tim Swift, said: “The safety and wellbeing of children and young people remains a priority and we want to identify the best way to enable safe and healthy travel to and from school in Calderdale.

“To inform this work, we’re currently working with partners to undertake a review of safe and active travel in Calderdale, this includes our school crossing patrols and other initiatives such as 20mph areas and our ‘School Streets’. The school crossing patrol service will continue as normal throughout this process and we will continue to recruit staff as existing positions become available.

“The review will involve speaking to school staff, children and young people, parents, school crossing patrol and active travel staff. We are keen to understand how many children currently walk or cycle to school and how we can support people to choose these methods of travel more frequently.

“The findings will be used to inform sustainable travel programmes and travel infrastructure, with the aim of increasing the numbers of children and young people walking and cycling to and from school on a regular basis.