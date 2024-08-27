Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Halifax’s high schools is hoping to use a caretaker’s house in the grounds for more learning space.

Agent Simon Partington has applied on behalf of Ravenscliffe High School to Calderdale Council planners seeking permission to change the use of the building at Ravenscliffe Lodge in Skircoat Green.

The school wants to use it for additional space for learning, meetings and small group gatherings.

It has two campuses in Halifax, at Spring Hall and at Skircoat.

Ravenscliffe High School's campus at Skircoat, Halifax.

Late last yea,r councillors heard from the school staff that pressure on space, following increasing demand for places, is immense.

Although the building is in a conservation area, it is not a listed building, and with external appearance unaltered its character and setting will be preserved, negating necessity of a full heritage statement, say supporting papers.

The change will be to an educational use, although there will be no changes to the kitchen or bathroom.

The front room is to be concerted into a meeting space, two bedrooms into staff work areas, and the attic and basement to be used for general storage, if planners agree.

There will be in essence be no changes to the building’s existing layout and no modifications to the outside, with the exception of consideration given to an access ramp, if it is feasible, nor to the garden and other external areas.

The building will be brought up to current standards in terms of fire safety.

Access controls will be installed to the entrance door.

A survey has found no sign of bats so the applicants do not think a full bat survey is necessary, say the papers.