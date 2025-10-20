Calderdale councillor praises inclusive partnership between Field Lane Primary and Highbury Schools

A pioneering approach to inclusive education is taking shape in Calderdale, as Councillor Adam Wilkinson visited Field Lane Primary School to see how co-locating with Highbury Specialist School is creating new opportunities for children across the borough.

The visit focused on the inclusive approach being championed through the co-located partnership between Field Lane Primary and Highbury Specialist School, which share the same site. This strategic collaboration between Highbury School, Polaris Multi-Academy Trust, and Calderdale Council reflects a shared commitment to ensuring every child receives the right support, in the right setting, at the right time.

The co-located model brings together two highly respected educational organisations under one roof, combining resources, expertise, and best practice, with the ambition to design a model of education that is both inclusive and aspirational. It meets the growing local demand for specialist provision while reflecting the government’s commitment to supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) within mainstream settings.

This innovative approach means that pupils with and without additional needs can learn side by side, creating opportunities to learn from and support one another.

Debbie Sweet, Headteacher Highbury School, Steve Evans CEO Polaris MAT, Adam Wilkinson Calderdale’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People

The visit came shortly after Calderdale Council launched “Mainstream Inclusion Calderdale”, a new approach designed to help every child get the right education and support close to home. Councillor Wilkinson said it was inspiring to see how well this vision is already being brought to life through the co-located school.

Steve Evans, CEO of Polaris Multi-Academy Trust, said: “Bringing Highbury and Field Lane Primary together under one roof means every child can benefit. The co-located school supports capacity for pupils requiring specialist provision, enabling them to access elements of the mainstream curriculum. It also provides an inclusive setting for pupils without special educational needs, as well as those with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs).

Debbie Sweet, Headteacher at Highbury, added: “Through the co located school we can offer children the specialist approaches they need within an environment where they have invaluable access to fantastic role models for social communication and interaction. Children learn these skills best from each other. We can teach children about difference and diversity and build tolerance and understanding. The opportunities for staff to share expertise and knowledge with each other is exciting and represents a truly innovative approach to staff training and development”

Councillor Wilkinson praised the partnership, saying it represents the future of education in Calderdale. “It was fantastic to see inclusion in action and to witness how the co-located approach at Field Lane Primary and Highbury is already delivering positive outcomes for children,” he said.

The partnership between Field Lane Primary and Highbury demonstrates how inclusive education can truly work, giving every child the opportunity to learn, grow, and achieve together.