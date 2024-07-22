Calderdale headteacher is given a fond send off as she retires from career in education

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Calderdale headteacher has said farewell to a career in education.

Celebrations were in full swing in the final week of term as Sue McManamin, Executive Headteacher of Sacred Heart Catholic Voluntary Academy, Sowerby Bridge and St Joseph's Catholic Primary Academy, Halifax, retires.

Beginning her educational career later in life and working her way through the educational ranks, Sue has always put the pupils at the centre of every decision she makes.

Sue has a relentless drive for improvement as well as championing teacher development.

Sue cares for all. She has an unwavering commitment to safeguarding pupils, families and staff and goes above and beyond both to support academic and personal development.

In a speech shared during her celebration Mass in school, Sue said that she didn’t think headship was the toughest job in the world but instead feels teaching and supporting in classrooms is more challenging.

She added that she is honoured to have been able to serve the communities of Kirklees and Calderdale for many years.

Sue has enjoyed mostly everyday of her career, but it was a difficult decision to choose to retire.

The next chapter of Sue’s life awaits as she will join her husband, Leo, in retirement and she plans to travel with Peru being first on her list.

Sacred Heart Catholic Voluntary Academy said: “We are all immensely grateful for her leadership and the legacy in the hearts and mind of everyone she has encountered will live on.

"Her impact will never be forgotten.”