A Halifax secondary school has commended its new Year 7 cohort for embracing their new opportunities with “energy and enthusiasm”.

North Halifax Grammar School says the students joining them have been welcomed not just into secondary school but a programme “designed to shape them into responsible, resilient and community-minded young citizens”.

"From the very beginning, the emphasis has been on equipping students with the skills, values and confidence they need to thrive — in school and in society,” said a spokesperson for the school.

Already this year, parents and carers have taken part in an event led by Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), offering practical strategies for supporting children through the challenges of transition, with a follow-up session on self-esteem planned for October.

Some of the new Year 7s at North Halifax Grammar School

Over the coming weeks, students will take part in experiences aimed at highlighting responsibility, resilience and care for others, including outdoor team-building at Another World Adventure Centre; anaphylaxis awareness training from the school nursing team; Re-Start a Heart Day led by St John’s Ambulance; and The 10X Challenge – where students will begin developing entrepreneurial skills.

The term will culminate with the annual Headliners Concert, where Year 7s can showcase their talents or support their peers.

Headteacher Desmond Deehan said: “The transition to secondary school is a defining moment in a young person’s life.

"At NHGS, we see it as the beginning of their journey towards becoming responsible and resilient citizens.

"We want every student to feel a sense of belonging while developing the confidence to contribute positively to society.

"It has been inspiring to see Year 7 embrace these opportunities with such energy and enthusiasm.”