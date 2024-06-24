Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fairfield Nursery in Shelf – formerly Totspots – has been judged outstanding in every category by Ofsted.

This is the first inspection since the nursery was acquired in 2022 by the Portland Nurseries Group, who opened their first nursery in Lindley, Huddersfield in 1991, and takes their tally to four out of six sites graded outstanding.

The Ofsted inspector observed that "the passionate and skilled staff create an environment where children become inquisitive learners at this welcoming nursery” and that “there is an open and positive culture around safeguarding that puts children’s interests first”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Inspector also said that “children form strong bonds with staff and show they feel safe and secure....staff have high expectations of children and are positive role models. Staff plan opportunities for children to remember and talk about what they have been learning. Children confidently share their knowledge with their friends. They are ready for their move on to school”.

Children and staff at Fairfield Nursery in Shelf

Ofsted found that quality of education and behaviour and attitudes of the children are both outstanding.

"Children show high levels of concentration and become deeply involved in their learning,” the report says.

It also says that “children’s voices are greatly valued in the nursery. They have lots of opportunities to express themselves and make choices. For example, children answer a daily question. Older children become council members and meet to discuss what activities they would like to see in the nursery. As a result, children show increasingly high levels of confidence in social situations and are excellent communicators.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspectors also noted that “leaders and managers plan an effective language-rich environment for all children....they have a clear and ambitious vision to ensure children receive the best care and early education. They plan a highly effective curriculum for all children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Leaders and managers support children and families even before they start at the nursery. They plan play sessions for the wider community and invite new parents and carers, including grandparents, to baby sensory sessions.”

Children and staff at Fairfield Nursery in Shelf

Nursery manager Sadie Fox, who began as an apprentice 17 years ago under previous ownership, said: “I am thrilled that Ofsted have recognised what I already know; how passionate and dedicated my staff team are to their roles as early years educators.

"I am infinitely proud of this achievement and I really appreciate all the support the senior management team at Portland Nurseries has provided over the last 18 months.

"I care so much for the staff team. They work so hard to deliver the best possible care and education for the children by constantly developing the nursery and keeping our standards high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m so fond of all the families who pass through our doors. It’s a fabulous nursery and hopefully this is the first of many outstanding’s for Fairfield!”

Manging director Anastasia Murphy said: “When we welcomed Fairfield into our group in 2022 we knew we’d acquired a wonderful staff team.

"They were so receptive to how we, at Portland Nurseries, view quality care and education. They already had high standards and quality foundations, we just supported them to go further, through our focus on staff training and development, and by using our 33 years of experience in the sector.