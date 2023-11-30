Calderdale primary school superheroes unite to 'make a noise about bullying' during Anti-Bullying Week

Pupils at two Calderdale primary schools have united to stand up against bulling during 'make a noise about bullying'.

Bolton Brow Primary Academy and Scout Road Academy, two other primary schools within the Together Learning Trust, have teamed up to discover the incredible superpowers our young heroes possess when it comes to defending against bullying.

The pupils from these two schools, alongside Netherton Infant and Nursery School and Meltham Moor Primary School, stood tall against bullying by sharing their secrets and strategies for taking on this challenge.

The schools shared a special film about bullying and held assemblies to discuss the issue.

School councils also reviewed their child-friendly anti-bullying policies.

Through playful activities and heart-to-heart discussions, they made a resounding declaration that bullying simply doesn't belong in their schools or communities.

The decision to embark on this collaborative venture stemmed from a collective belief that working together on such a crucial issue was a great opportunity.

The entire school community was impressed and proud of what was achieved and said that the children, in particular, had thoughtful and powerful ideas, making it a wonderful experience all-round.

“It was fabulous to get some of our primary-aged children together to work on this joint project, and we are looking forward to sharing their important message with the rest of our trust community,” said Liz Woodfield, Headteacher at Meltham Moor and Senior Director of Primary Education for the Together Learning Trust.