Calderdale pupils return to schools - Council's advice on how to stay safe

As children and young people start returning to education, Calderdale Council is encouraging families to keep doing the five big things that help protect from COVID-19:

• Give others space

• Wear a mask in busy places

• Get tested and self-isolate if notified to do so

• Mix outside or let air in

• Get both doses of the vaccine if you are eligible

COVID-19 rates are still high in Calderdale, and health and care services are under pressure. In previous lockdowns, cases increased when children and young people went back to school and college, and increases in infection rates in children and young people led to rises in other age groups.

Coun Adam Wilkinson, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, said: “Throughout the pandemic, Calderdale schools, the college and early years settings have worked exceptionally hard to stay as safe as possible, and they are continuing to do all they can to help protect people as the new term begins.

“On top of this, we can all play our part to keep the spread of COVID-19 as low as possible. With the increase in cases that the return to education is likely to bring, it’s even more important that everyone in our communities carries on doing the five big things.”

The Council continues to work in partnership with schools and other education settings in line with government guidance to support the arrangements for the new academic year.

Calderdale schools and other providers are following the guidance recommended by the Department for Education, but they and the Council are ready to adapt as necessary if the COVID-19 situation gets worse.

If a school feels that additional measures are required as the term progresses, the Council will support their decision and address any issues on a school-by-school basis. If the Council has concerns about infection rates in a particular school, it will work with them to consider appropriate actions.

Coun Wilkinson added: “Our priority is to ensure that schools and other learning settings can continue to provide high-quality education in as safe a way as possible and we will continue to work in partnership to minimise any disruption, adapting our approach as appropriate.”

Each education setting and its community is different and COVID-19 risks vary, for example by vaccination uptake, household size and makeup, and parents’ jobs. Therefore, the Council will provide support in a tailored way, informed by the level of risk in the community and each setting’s knowledge of their local area.