Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some have announced they will be shut today while others say they will close early.

Heavy snow is being forecast for much of today and the Met Office has issued yellow and amber weather warnings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the sites we know are closed and those that have announced they will be shutting earlier than usual. We will keep updating this list throughout the day.

Some schools are closed while others are shutting early

Closing early

The Crossley Heath School, Halifax, will close at noon

Shut all day

St Augustine’s Primary School, Halifax

Savile Park Primary School, Halifax

All Saints Primary School, Halifax

Withinfields Primary School, Southowram

Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College, Halifax

Holy Trinity Primary School, Halifax