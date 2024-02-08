News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Calderdale school closures: These are the Calderdale schools that are shut and the ones that will close early because of heavy snow warning

The forecast for heavy snow today is hitting Calderdale schools.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Feb 2024, 06:34 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 09:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Some have announced they will be shut today while others say they will close early.

Heavy snow is being forecast for much of today and the Met Office has issued yellow and amber weather warnings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here are the sites we know are closed and those that have announced they will be shutting earlier than usual. We will keep updating this list throughout the day.

Some schools are closed while others are shutting earlySome schools are closed while others are shutting early
Some schools are closed while others are shutting early

Closing early

The Crossley Heath School, Halifax, will close at noon

Shut all day

St Augustine’s Primary School, Halifax

Savile Park Primary School, Halifax

All Saints Primary School, Halifax

Withinfields Primary School, Southowram

Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College, Halifax

Holy Trinity Primary School, Halifax

Calderdale College

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/news/transport/when-will-it-snow-in-halifax-hour-by-hour-weather-forecast-for-halifax-sowerby-bridge-elland-brighouse-and-todmorden-as-met-office-issues-amber-weather-warning-for-snow-and-schools-shut-4509672

Related topics:CalderdaleHalifaxPrimary schoolMet Office