Calderdale school closures: These are the Calderdale schools that are shut and the ones that will close early because of heavy snow warning
Some have announced they will be shut today while others say they will close early.
Heavy snow is being forecast for much of today and the Met Office has issued yellow and amber weather warnings.
Here are the sites we know are closed and those that have announced they will be shutting earlier than usual. We will keep updating this list throughout the day.
Closing early
The Crossley Heath School, Halifax, will close at noon
Shut all day
St Augustine’s Primary School, Halifax
Savile Park Primary School, Halifax
All Saints Primary School, Halifax
Withinfields Primary School, Southowram
Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College, Halifax
Holy Trinity Primary School, Halifax
Calderdale College