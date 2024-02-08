News you can trust since 1853
When will it snow in Halifax: Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Elland, Brighouse and Todmorden as Met Office issues amber weather warning for snow and schools shut

Halifax and the rest of Calderdale could be in for heavy snow for much of today.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Feb 2024, 06:24 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 06:37 GMT
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow the area for between 6am today and 6am tomorrow as well as an amber warning – a higher level alert – for snow between noon and 6pm.

Back-to-back snow is being predicted for most of today.

With the amber alert, they say: “Snow is expected to cause travel disruption across the south Pennines.

Snow is being forecast for Halifax for much of todaySnow is being forecast for Halifax for much of today
"Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers.

"Power cuts are possible and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

"Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely.

"There is a good chance that some rural communities could become temporarily cut off.”

A small number of schools, including Holy Trinity Primary School in Halifax, announced last night they would be shut today because of the weather being forecast.

Here is what Calderdale can expect today, hour-by-hour.

6am: light snow and 1C, feeling like -3C

7am: light rain and 1C, feeling like -3C

8am: heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

9am: heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -4C

10am: heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

11am: heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

Noon: heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

1pm: heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

2pm: heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

3pm: heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

4pm: heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

5pm: heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

6pm: heavy snow and 1C, feeling like -4C

7pm: heavy snow and 1C, feeling like -4C

8pm: heavy snow and 1C, feeling like -4C

9pm: sleet and 1C, feeling like -4C

10pm, sleet and 1C, feeling like -4C

11pm: sleet and 1C, feeling like -4C

Heavy rain is expected for much of tomorrow morning, turning to drizzle and fog in the afternoon.

The Courier will be posting any snow disruption updates on its website.

