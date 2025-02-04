Calderdale school named in top 10 in the country for pupil happiness
Trinity Academy St Peter’s, located in Sowerby, has received the accolade, and accompanying award, from school survey company Edurio.
The award celebrates exceptional efforts in fostering an environment where pupils can thrive, and is based on national survey data from pupils during the 2023/24 academic year.
Harry Granger, head of marketing at the school, said: “Our staff team and trust are overjoyed with this incredible achievement.
"As a trust, we always strive to deliver the best for our students in every way we can, we know St Peter’s is a special place in the heart of Sowerby and it’s great that or pupils feel the same.
Edurio’s CEO, Ernest Jenavs, said: “The trusts and schools recognised with this award set the gold standard in fostering pupil happiness across the country. Their commitment to creating environments where children thrive emotionally highlights the vital role happiness plays in wellbeing and development.
"These schools are leading the way in prioritising the happiness and holistic development of our youngest learners, shaping the future of education. They should be incredibly proud of this achievement."