Beech Hill School in Halifax is celebrating after praise from Ofsted

Ofsted has applauded a Halifax school where pupils’ behaviour is exceptional and children “get off to a flying start”.

A recent inspection of Beech Hill School by the education watchdog said children rise to the very high expectations for behaviour and achievement, and pupils study a broad and very ambitious curriculum.

In his report, the inspector who visited said the school is friendly and welcoming, and children are cared for by adults and friends alike.

"As a result, pupils feel very safe in the school,” said his report.

“The kindness pupils show to each other contributes to the very caring atmosphere in school.

"Pupils’ behaviour in lessons and around school is exceptional. They show great respect for each other.”

He said students achieve well in end-of-stage tests and personalised support helps pupils who need extra help to keep up with their peers.

"In early years, children get off to a flying start to their education,” says his report.

"They benefit from caring relationships with staff. This means they enjoy school.”

He also said pupils have a deep respect of difference in the world, empathise with others and take on leadership roles with “great pride”.

The inspector said in some subjects, strategies to help pupils to recall prior learning are not as securely embedded as in others but overall Beech Hill has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at its previous inspection, when it achieved its ‘Good’ rating.

Co-headteachers at the school Samantha Bowling and Sara Cockroft said: “We are incredibly proud of our staff and children at Beech Hill and we are very pleased that everyone's hard work is recognised in the report.

"It is wonderful to celebrate the values that all of our stakeholders promote and that the children naturally demonstrate, especially the deep respect of difference in the world.

"We can all learn so much from each other and it is important to celebrate differences as well share common interests.

“It is clear that children are thriving from the ambitious curriculum that we have in place and are achieving their full potential in all aspects of life, not just academically.”