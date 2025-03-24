A Calderdale school with happy pupils who achieve very highly in national tests is celebrating its latest Ofsted report.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodhouse Primary School, in Brighouse, has high expectations for pupils and gives children in early years an excellent start to their education, says the report.

An Ofsted inspector who visited the school last month says effective action has been taken to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection, when it was rated ‘Good’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His report says children there have warm relationships with adults, are inquisitive and welcome visitors and behave well.

Children and staff at Woodhouse Primary School in Brighouse are celebrating their latest Ofsted report

Students have plenty of opportunities to develop leadership skills and develop wider interests, with a variety of clubs and the chance to develop their swimming skills at the school’s own pool.

"The school is ambitious for all pupils,” says the report.

It adds teachers are knowledgeable about the subjects they teach and most staff are positive about their workload.

"Pupils demonstrate their love of reading,” the report also says. “They talk confidently about their favourite books and enjoy story time with teachers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Staff are relentless in their ambition to ensure that all pupils can read fluently. This has great impact.”

And it says the school is responsive to the changing emotional and behavioural needs of pupils, with children taught how to recognise and manage different emotions they may feel.

"This has had an impact, with a significant reduction in the number of behavioural incidents occurring across the school,” says the report.

To improve, the inspector identified two action points for the school – refining and embedding its curriculum development across all foundation subjects so that pupils achieve highly, and ensuring that pupils are able to recall knowledge about British values and protected characteristics,

understand them and explain why they are important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Anne Crane said: “We are extremely proud of the outcome of the inspection and the positive report, which acknowledges and celebrates our amazing children and is a result of the fantastic support of our families and the care and commitment of all our staff.

"We are particularly pleased that the inspector recognised reading as a strength of our school. We have worked hard over the last few years to ensure that all our pupils make strong progress in reading.”