Calderdale school where pupils love to attend in a "calm and happy learning environment" receives glowing Ofsted report

Pupils and staff at Wainstalls School

Wainstalls School has been praised for providing a calm and happy learning environment where pupils flourish in its latest Ofsted report.

The relationship between staff and pupils is described as highly respectful in the report, which rates the school as good, and says the school and its pupils are proud of their place in the community.

Singled out for particular praise in the report is the school's wide range of trips and visits, as well as clubs such as karaoke, chess and boccia, which enrich pupils' learning and prepare them for the outside world.

The school helps pupils become confident readers, inspectors say, and from a young age, pupils use their reading skills well, reading with focused expression.

Challenging concepts are taught well in a well-sequenced curriculum, the report says, while the school expertly checks what pupils remember.

Pupils with special educational needs are taught by expert adults using an inclusive approach, say inspectors, while the school ensures that children in early years settle very well.

The report says pupils love to attend the school and an effective partnership between the school and families means attendance levels are high.

Linda Waugh, principal at the school, said: "We are delighted that Ofsted have identified the exemplary education that Wainstalls School provides for all our pupils to ensure that every child achieves their full potential.

"The report accurately reflects our fantastic school and is testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of the whole staff team.

"We are incredibly proud of our pupils’ excellent, positive attitudes to learning and are delighted that the report evidences how our children excel in our inclusive, caring and nurturing environment, which combines high expectations with an exciting, vibrant and enriching curriculum.

"We look forward to Ofsted returning within the next 12-18 months to carry out a Graded inspection, where we aim to confirm that Wainstalls School is indeed outstanding in all areas as we continue to embed and further refine our practices to ensure that we continue to offer the very best education for our pupils.

"I would like to thank the whole school community for their continued support – in the words of our school motto ‘Together We Can’."