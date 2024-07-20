Calderdale schools: Dancing and tasty food as Calderdale children enjoy schools' first Culture Day

By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Jul 2024, 11:00 BST
Calderdale youngsters were treated to day of dancing, delicious dishes and more as their schools held their first Culture Day.

The Calder Learning Trust – which runs Calder Primary School and Calder High School in Mytholmroyd – organised the day to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures in the schools’ communities.

There were a host of activities for students to enjoy, including food from around the world a workshop delivered by Anna Purna Dance and visitors from the food banks at St Michael’s Church in Mytholmroyd.

Hannah Jones, Deputy Headteacher, said: “Culture Day at Calder is a vibrant school event themed around celebrating and embracing the rich and diverse cultures that exist within our school community.

"We planned different activities for children to explore themes of identity and tradition.

"Today is our first Culture Day and we are excited to see what amazing things have been produced by our students.

"We are hoping this is the first of many more.”

Photos by Jim Fitton

Reuben Tynan, 11, left, and Callum Dean, 12, design a poster at Calder High School

Reuben Tynan, 11, left, and Callum Dean, 12, design a poster at Calder High School Photo: Jim Fitton

Sam Heath, 13, and Sam King, 12, decorate a mask at Calder High School

Sam Heath, 13, and Sam King, 12, decorate a mask at Calder High School Photo: Jim Fitton

Annapurna Indian dance workshop

Annapurna Indian dance workshop Photo: Jim Fitton

Aleksander Sedzicki, 12, left, and Alex Schofield, 12, design a poster at Calder High School

Aleksander Sedzicki, 12, left, and Alex Schofield, 12, design a poster at Calder High School Photo: Jim Fitton

