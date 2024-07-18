Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “safe and inclusive” primary school where pupils “achieve and behave well” has been commended by Ofsted.

Inspectors from the education watchdog have reaffirmed Savile Park Primary School’s ‘Good’ rating.

They said pupils enact the values of the school and welcome pupils who start at different stages.

"This reflects their love for one another,” said the inspectors’ report.

Savile Park Primary School's Good Ofsted rating.

"Pupils respond well to the high expectations the school has for them,” the report continues. "They achieve well at the end of Key Stage 2.

"They understand the high expectations for their behaviour. If they fall short of these expectations, they respond positively to the support the school gives them.

"Pupils know that bullying sometimes happens but know the school takes this very seriously.

"They say they feel safe in this inclusive school.”

Savile Park Primary School's good Ofsted report.

The inspectors praised the well-sequenced curriculum and approach “which benefits pupils in all subjects”.

Pupils enjoy reading, the report says. Highly-trained adults support pupils at the early stage of reading and assessment is used to ensure that pupils who need further support are swiftly identified and helped.

SEND children access the same ambitious curriculum as their peers, with the school precisely identifying any additional support they require.

Youngsters are keen to describe how respect and tolerance are features of their school, and are eager to embrace the diverse nature of the school population and enjoy learning about different cultures.

Pupils enjoy a wide range of educational visits and although the school has two sites, there are carefully-planned opportunities so that pupils know they are part of one school and pupils are proud to attend one school.

The report also said: “Adults in the school feel supported with their workload and wellbeing.

"One staff member represented the view of many, saying, ‘It is an honour to work at Savile Park Primary School’.”

The inspectors had only two areas where the school can improve – boosting some children’s writing stamina and working with families to increase some pupils’ attendance.

Headteacher Jane Boylan said: “‘I am thrilled with our Ofsted report. It is a true reflection of all the hard work and dedication of our whole staff team, our amazing children and their families.

"It celebrates the truly inclusive ethos that underpins everything we do at both our Heath and Moorfield sites.”