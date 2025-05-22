Halifax students have been growing friendships across the globe thanks to an international exchange programme.

North Halifax Grammar School has partnered with Bunri Sato Gakuen – a school in Saitama Prefecture, Japan – to welcome students on a visit and make a return trip there.

During their time in Halifax, the Japanese guests engaged in a variety of cultural and educational activities designed to offer an authentic experience of British school life and local traditions.

They joined lessons, participated in an F1 in Schools engineering workshop and shared elements of Japanese culture with students.

North Halifax Grammar School student have been making friends thanks to an international exchange programme

The visit also included a guided tour of The Piece Hall and Halifax Minster, a visit to Halifax Town Hall where they were officially welcomed by the mayor and a day trip to York.

“The exchange helped me see just how much we can learn from each other,” said North Halifax Grammar School pupil Freya.

"The language barrier melted away once we started working together on projects and learning about each other’s cultures.”

A week later, it was North Halifax Grammar School’s turn to travel east.

After a brief stop in Shanghai and a whirlwind tour of Tokyo - including the iconic Mount Fuji, the bustling streets of Shinjuku, and the Studio Ghibli Museum – they spent three days at Bunri Sato Gakuen.

While at the school, students experienced Japanese classroom life and collaborated on educational projects.

“This exchange goes far beyond sightseeing,” said North Halifax Grammar School teacher Dylan Jugroop.

“It’s about building global perspectives, empathy, and lifelong friendships.

"Our students return not only more knowledgeable but also more open-minded and inspired.”

Headteacher at North Halifax Grammar School Desmond Deehan added: “It has been great to see our students so engaged, thoughtful, and inspired.

"Watching them step outside their comfort zones, embrace another culture, and build genuine friendships was incredibly moving.

"Experiences like this shape the kind of young people we want to send into the world; curious, compassionate, and confident.”

The school is looking for families in Halifax who are interested in hosting international students.

The students are aged between 16 and18, will be in the UK for three months, and arrive in September 2025.

Host families can earn up to £1,000 per month.

For more details email [email protected] or or call 0161 4284867.