Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Halifax’s MP has been visiting school pupils to discuss a clever green project they came up with which made the final of a prestigious contest.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students from The Halifax Academy met with Kate Deardon following their success in the national sustainability and enterprise competition, which Kate herself took part in when she was at school.

The Big Ideas Competition, run by Solutions for the Planet, empowers 11 to 14 year olds to transform their ‘Big Ideas’ into real-world solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students Hania and Sarah made it all the way to the national final with their idea of a device that will take dirty sea water and distil it into clean drinking water.

Halifax MP Kate Darden visits Halifax Academy

Over 470 teams from 26 schools took part in the competition, which connects competitors to people working in STEM industries to co-develop solutions and business plans.

Kate congratulated them on their success.

"I was really pleased to hear more about their idea and to talk to the students more widely about the government’s plans for improving sustainability, protecting the environment and engaging young people in politics,” she said.

"As a proud alumnus of the Big Ideas programme, having won the first ever competition in 2008, it is wonderful to see the programme thriving, encouraging our younger generation to think about how we can use science and innovation to help solve the many national and global challenges we face today."

If you have a story to share, you can contact the Courier reporting team by emailing us with a telephone number at [email protected].