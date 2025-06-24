Calderdale Virtual Science Fair inspires primary-aged scientists to think big

Budding young scientists across Calderdale are getting hands-on with dancing raisins, static electricity and colourful chromatography thanks to the Calderdale Virtual Science Fair, a local initiative designed to spark curiosity and confidence in science. Organised by LoveScience and supported by the Community Foundation for Calderdale and the Oliver Smithies Foundation, the fair invites primary-aged children from across the borough to take part in practical, creative science investigations, either at school, in clubs or at home.

In honour of Calderdale’s remarkable history of discovery - including local Nobel Prize winners such as Oliver Smithies - the Fair is designed to ignite curiosity with fun, practical science. Children are encouraged to form teams of any size and tackle challenges that engage their imaginations and scientific thinking.

"We want children to see science as something exciting, creative and for everyone, not just for people in white coats, somewhere in a lab,” says Cheska from LoveScience Halifax. “Calderdale has produced some amazing scientists, like Nobel Prize-winner Oliver Smithies, and we’re hoping to inspire the next generation right here in our community.”

How to Take Part

Children can enter as individuals or in teams (with friends, classmates, clubs or family).

Signing up is free and simple at calderdalesciencefair.co.uk.

Participants choose or design a scientific investigation—fact sheets and ideas are available to help.

Entries can be submitted as posters, videos, presentations or written work.

The deadline for entries is 30th September 2025.

Every participant receives a certificate and a badge for taking part. Each school or club that enters will also be awarded a special Oliver Smithies Trophy named in honour of the Halifax-born Nobel Prize winner, for a child or group of children who have gone above and beyond to help their investigation.

A wide selection of free, curriculum-linked activity guides are available on the website, making it easy for families, schools and clubs to join in without needing science expertise or extra resources. Topics include fizzing reactions, surface tension, plant growth, and more.

The Calderdale Virtual Science Fair aims to create a borough-wide celebration of science that’s inclusive, joyful and rooted in the community. After the entry deadline, all submissions will be showcased online so families, friends and the wider public can see what Calderdale’s young scientists have been up to.

With children across the borough already getting stuck in, this project is proving that curiosity, creativity and a little bit of fizz can bring science to life for everyone.