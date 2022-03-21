Calderdale youngsters urged to come up with ways to repair the planet - and they could win funding to bring their ideas to life

Trinity Multi-Academy Trust (Trinity MAT), which has schools all over the borough, has launched Earthshot - an innovative plan for both students and staff to commit to a decade of action to repair Earth.

The scheme is inspired by the BBC's Earthshot and is aimed at implementing a series of projects and initiatives for each school and their local community.

It includes a Trinity MAT Earthshot Prize Giving, where three projects conceived by students as part of each school’s Trinity MAT Earthshot Councils will be awarded money to fund their school or local community idea.

Trinity Academy St Chad's in Brighouse were the first to plant their tree.

To mark the launch of the plan, all of Trinity MAT's schools have been given an oak tree to plant in their school grounds, along with a plaque and copies of the Earthshot book for their school library. The five Earthshot pledges will also be attached to each tree.

Trinity Academy St Chad's in Brighouse were the first to plant their tree. Principal Rachel Dawson said: "At Trinity Academy St Chad's (TASC) we are committed to saving the environment and looking after our Earth. We believe that we need to take action now to start repairing the damage that has already been done to our world.

"Trinity Earthshot is an extremely exciting initiative that everybody at TASC is very proud to be a part of."

She said ideas pupils have come up with so far are "innovative and inspiring".