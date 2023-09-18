We have taken a look through our archives and here are 26 pictures of new starters at Calderdale schools from 2004. Do you recognise anyone? For more picture galleries click here to see pictures from nights out in Halifax back in 2007, click here to see our list of 'you're not really from Halifax if you haven’t done these 22 things' and click here to see weird and wonderful street names from in and around Calderdale.