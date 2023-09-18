News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
School starters in 2004School starters in 2004
School starters in 2004

NOSTALGIA: 26 pictures of new school starters in Calderdale from back in 2004

September marks an exciting time for many children across the district as they gear up to start school.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Sep 2022, 06:00 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 13:57 BST

We have taken a look through our archives and here are 26 pictures of new starters at Calderdale schools from 2004. Do you recognise anyone? For more picture galleries click here to see pictures from nights out in Halifax back in 2007, click here to see our list of 'you're not really from Halifax if you haven’t done these 22 things' and click here to see weird and wonderful street names from in and around Calderdale.

Cliffe Hill School, Lightcliffe

1. School Starters

Cliffe Hill School, Lightcliffe Photo: Steve Barraclough

Photo Sales
Castlefields School, Rastrick.

2. School Starters

Castlefields School, Rastrick. Photo: Steve Barraclough

Photo Sales
Mrs Evans Class at Carr Green Primary School, Rastrick back in 2004

3. School Starters

Mrs Evans Class at Carr Green Primary School, Rastrick back in 2004 Photo: Steve Barraclough

Photo Sales
Miss Taylor's Class at Carr Green Primary School, Rastrick back in 2004

4. School Starters

Miss Taylor's Class at Carr Green Primary School, Rastrick back in 2004 Photo: Steve Barraclough

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaCalderdaleHalifax