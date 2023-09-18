NOSTALGIA: 26 pictures of new school starters in Calderdale from back in 2004
September marks an exciting time for many children across the district as they gear up to start school.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Sep 2022, 06:00 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 13:57 BST
We have taken a look through our archives and here are 26 pictures of new starters at Calderdale schools from 2004. Do you recognise anyone?
