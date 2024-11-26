Copley Primary School spreads Christmas cheer

This year, Copley Primary School has embraced the spirit of giving by participating in the Salvation Army’s Christmas present appeal.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school community has come together to create personalised tags, which are hung on the front of the school’s Christmas tree, symbolising each gift that will bring joy to children in need.

The generosity of our families has been truly overwhelming, with an impressive number of gifts pouring into the school. In fact, the demand for tags has exceeded our expectations, as we found ourselves racing to keep up with the number being taken!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students have thoroughly enjoyed this initiative, and the positive buzz around the school reflects their enthusiasm and commitment to helping others during the festive season.

Specially made Christmas tree tags hanging from the tree in support of the Salvation Army's Christmas present appeal.

Once collected, the gifts will be delivered to the Salvation Army, ensuring that they reach children just in time for Christmas. Copley Primary School is proud to play a part in spreading holiday cheer and making a difference in our community.