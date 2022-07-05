Speaking during a debate in Parliament yesterday, Holly Lynch said one head was asking what should be done to cope with rising prices - turn the heating off in the winter or cut teaching staff.

She said: "I have spoken to local headteachers who report that due to inflation, staffing costs have increased by 12 per cent, with gas costs increasing by 20 per cent, and electricity by 30 per cent.

"One headteacher said 'Please ask the Secretary of State what am I supposed to cut in order to meet inflation costs - the mental health first aider we’ve had to recruit because of the backlog at CAMHS, or the resources we’ve had to put into a community kitchen because so many children were going without meals? Should I turn off the heating in the winter, or simply cut teaching staff?'

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MP for Halifax Holly Lynch