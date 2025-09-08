Councillors call for more support for Calderdale's home educated children

More support should be offered to Calderdale families whose children are not in formal education, scrutiny councillors believe.

Cabinet members will be asked to support 15 recommendations aimed at making families of the growing number of children being home educated more aware of help that is available to them.

This includes giving them access to some free school holiday programmes and providing better mental health support for the children.

Senior councillors will also be asked to consider giving priority to funding extra staff for the council’s education welfare team to boost help which can be given to families when they consider next year’s budget proposals.

Councillors are calling for more support

Presenting a detailed report to the council’s Children and Young People’s Services Scrutiny Board, board chair Coun Leah Webster (Lab, Ryburn) and Coun Abigail White (Lib Dem, Warley) outlined recommendations.

Coun White said more general recommendations covered families who had elected to home educate their children for whatever reason but others were to specifically address issues for families who felt compelled to do so.

“If a family has chosen to home educate there is no remit and no wish to get those children back into school.

“Of those who feel compelled, it’s either that the children have special education and disability needs that parents don’t feel the school can meet and they have emotional-based school avoidance which can often trigger absenteeism and some quite heavy-handed, some parents feel, actions.

Councillor Abigail Carr

“Sometimes they feel that to avoid that they have to take their child out of school.

“Others are those at risk of exclusion, and to avoid being excluded, they de-register their children,” she said.

Several board members highlighted “reasonable adjustments” which could be made by schools to some policies as solutions which would help more children stay in school.

One of the recommendations is producing a definition of this in a guide for parents which might offer them reassurance, co-produced with schools.

Councillor Leah Webster

Help with mental health issues, including emotional-based school avoidance, form some other recommendations.

Early interventions is seen as key in some of the recommendations.

Suggestions also include investigating ongoing challenges and trends regarding the number of children who have been excluded from school and data around suspensions being provided regularly to the scrutiny board.

The board agreed the recommendations and urge cabinet to consider and adopt them.