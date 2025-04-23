Crossley Heath School launches free tutoring scholarships to support local pupils

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new initiative from The Crossley Heath School aims to make grammar school education more inclusive and accessible than ever before, by offering free 11+ tutoring to eligible children across Calderdale.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In partnership with respected local tuition providers 11PlusSchool and Study Write 11+, the initiative is offering a full year of face-to-face tutoring completely free of charge to up to twenty Year 5 pupils starting in September 2025.

The scholarships are designed to give pupils from lower-income backgrounds the best possible chance of success in the Halifax Grammar Schools Admissions Test. To be eligible, children must be in receipt of Free School Meals or be classed as Pupil Premium students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This programme is part of our wider mission to ensure that grammar school education is inclusive and open to all, regardless of background," said Headteacher Dean Jones. "We want every child to have the chance to benefit from the incredible education we offer here, and this scholarship is a meaningful step towards that goal."

The Crossley Heath School

Tutoring will take place weekly and will be delivered by the wonderful teams at 11PlusSchool or Study Write 11+, who both specialise in preparing pupils for 11+ entrance exams. All learning materials will be provided, and each student will receive personalised support.

Importantly, children selected for the programme will not be made aware they are scholarship students, and will be treated no differently to those who are paying for tutoring - ensuring an inclusive, supportive learning environment.

To apply, parents or carers must complete a short application form explaining their child’s circumstances. A brief academic assessment will also be carried out to ensure the tutoring is well suited to the child’s learning level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This isn’t just about passing a test, it’s about unlocking potential," Mr Jones added. "We know how transformative access to education can be, and we’re proud to be offering something that could change a child’s future." The school is encouraging primary schools across Calderdale to spread the word, and families are urged to apply early as places are limited.

To learn more or submit an application, please complete this form: https://forms.office.com/e/3W0PC3n9iw