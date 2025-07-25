Calderdale parents have been told they must pay hundreds of pounds after their children missed school.

One day of hearings held at Bradford Magistrates Court earlier this month saw 21 parents ordered to pay fines of up to £440 plus costs.

All had been brought to court after unauthorised absences from Calderdale schools were recorded for their children.

Of those 21, 13 were fined £220 plus costs and six were fined £440 plus costs.

One was fined £357 plus costs and one £57 plus costs.

The fine for school absences is £80 if paid within 21 days, or £160 if paid within 28 days.

All schools are required to consider a fine when a child has missed 10 or more sessions – the equivalent of five or more days - for unauthorised reasons.

If a parent receives a second fine for the same child within any three-year period, this is charged at the higher rate of £160.

Fines per parent are capped to two fines within any three-year period. Once this limit has been reached, other action such as a parenting order or prosecution is considered.

Anyone prosecuted and attending court because their child has not been attending school could be fined up to £2,500.

Money raised via fines is used by the local authority to cover the costs of administering the system, and to fund attendance support.

Any extra money is returned to the government.

