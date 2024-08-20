Education: All the Calderdale schools rated by Ofsted in April, May, June and July

All the Calderdale schools rated by Ofsted in April, May, June and JulyAll the Calderdale schools rated by Ofsted in April, May, June and July
By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
We’ve gathered a list of all Calderdale schools that were rated by Ofsted over the last four months.

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Here is a list of Calderdale schools that have been visited and rated by inspectors between April and July.

St Mary's CofE (VC) J and I School was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on April 30.

1. St Mary's CofE (VC) J and I School

St Mary's CofE (VC) J and I School was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on April 30. Photo: Google Street View

Castle Hill Primary School, Todmorden was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on May 16.

2. Castle Hill Primary School

Castle Hill Primary School, Todmorden was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on May 16. Photo: Google Street View

Bradshaw Primary School was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on May 21.

3. Bradshaw Primary School

Bradshaw Primary School was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on May 21. Photo: Google Street View

Mount Pellon Primary Academy was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on May 21.

4. Mount Pellon Primary Academy

Mount Pellon Primary Academy was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on May 21. Photo: Google Street View

Related topics:OfstedCalderdaleEngland

