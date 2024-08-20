Education: All the Calderdale schools rated by Ofsted in April, May, June and July

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.
Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
Here is a list of Calderdale schools that have been visited and rated by inspectors between April and July.
1. St Mary's CofE (VC) J and I School
St Mary's CofE (VC) J and I School was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on April 30. Photo: Google Street View
2. Castle Hill Primary School
Castle Hill Primary School, Todmorden was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on May 16. Photo: Google Street View
3. Bradshaw Primary School
Bradshaw Primary School was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on May 21. Photo: Google Street View
4. Mount Pellon Primary Academy
Mount Pellon Primary Academy was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on May 21. Photo: Google Street View
