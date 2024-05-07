Education: All the Calderdale schools rated by Ofsted in December, January, February and MarchEducation: All the Calderdale schools rated by Ofsted in December, January, February and March
Education: All the Calderdale schools rated by Ofsted in December, January, February and March

We’ve gathered a list of all Calderdale schools that were rated by Ofsted over the last four months.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th May 2024, 06:00 BST

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Here is a list of Calderdale schools that have been recently visited and rated by inspectors.

North Halifax Grammar School was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on December 18.

1. North Halifax Grammar School

North Halifax Grammar School was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on December 18. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Luddendenfoot Academy was rated as 'outstanding' in an Ofsted report published on February 1.

2. Luddendenfoot Academy

Luddendenfoot Academy was rated as 'outstanding' in an Ofsted report published on February 1. Photo: Charles Round

Old Town Primary School was rated as 'outstanding' in an Ofsted report published on January 22.

3. Old Town Primary School

Old Town Primary School was rated as 'outstanding' in an Ofsted report published on January 22. Photo: Google Street View

Carr Green Primary School was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on March 7.

4. Carr Green Primary School

Carr Green Primary School was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on March 7. Photo: Jim Fitton

