Education: All the Calderdale schools rated by Ofsted in December, January, February and March

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Here is a list of Calderdale schools that have been recently visited and rated by inspectors.

1 . North Halifax Grammar School North Halifax Grammar School was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on December 18. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

2 . Luddendenfoot Academy Luddendenfoot Academy was rated as 'outstanding' in an Ofsted report published on February 1. Photo: Charles Round Photo Sales

3 . Old Town Primary School Old Town Primary School was rated as 'outstanding' in an Ofsted report published on January 22. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . Carr Green Primary School Carr Green Primary School was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on March 7. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales