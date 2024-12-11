Education: All the Calderdale schools rated by Ofsted in September, October and November

By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
We have gathered a list of all Calderdale schools that were rated by Ofsted over the last three months.

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Here is a list of Calderdale schools that have been visited and rated by inspectors between September and November.

All the Calderdale schools rated by Ofsted in September, October and November Photo: National World/Google Street View

Copley Primary School was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on September 25.

Copley Primary School was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on September 25. Photo: Jim Fitton

Highbury School, Rastrick was rated as 'outstanding' in an Ofsted report published on September 25.

Highbury School, Rastrick was rated as 'outstanding' in an Ofsted report published on September 25. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

St Joseph's Catholic Primary Academy, Halifax was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on October 25.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary Academy, Halifax was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on October 25. Photo: Google Street View

