Education: All the Calderdale schools rated by Ofsted in September, October and November

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Here is a list of Calderdale schools that have been visited and rated by inspectors between September and November.

All the Calderdale schools rated by Ofsted in September, October and November

Copley Primary School was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on September 25.

Highbury School, Rastrick was rated as 'outstanding' in an Ofsted report published on September 25.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary Academy, Halifax was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on October 25.