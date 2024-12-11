Education: All the Calderdale schools rated by Ofsted in September, October and November

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.
Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
Here is a list of Calderdale schools that have been visited and rated by inspectors between September and November.
1. NHEC-10-12-24-Calderdale Ofsted-YORupload.jpg
All the Calderdale schools rated by Ofsted in September, October and November Photo: National World/Google Street View
2. Copley Primary School
Copley Primary School was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on September 25. Photo: Jim Fitton
3. Highbury School
Highbury School, Rastrick was rated as 'outstanding' in an Ofsted report published on September 25. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. St Joseph's Catholic Primary Academy
St Joseph's Catholic Primary Academy, Halifax was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on October 25. Photo: Google Street View
