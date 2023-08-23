Education: Calderdale College celebrates a 100 per cent pass rate in T Levels this year

As one of the earliest providers in the country to offer T Levels, the College is celebrating exceptional results from the first cohort of students in Health and Digital, with 100 per cent pass rates and over 80 per cent gaining high grades of Merit or Distinction.

T Levels are a new qualification introduced by the government to give students the most up-to-date knowledge of the sector. Developed in collaboration with businesses, T Levels feature a 315-hour placement in the chosen field to put skills into action.

Calderdale College celebrates a 100 per cent pass rate in T Levels this year. Picture: Chris Hellawell

Muhamad Bah, who gained a Merit on his Digital course, said: “While studying my T Level I was given the opportunity to complete my placement at Lloyds Banking Group. I worked in the Marketing team and helped them create a website which has given me a lot of knowledge of the working environment.”

For Level 3 qualifications, 100 per cent of students taking Film and Photography secured Distinction* grades. Also, another win for the creative sector in Calderdale, as Creative Media students scored top-level grades with 93 per cent receiving a Distinction.

As the NHS looks to fill 3,700 vacancies in West Yorkshire – almost six per cent of the total workforce - the College’s Level 3 Health & Social Care course saw a 93 per cent pass rate, with almost 90 per cent of students achieving A* - D grades.

David Malone, Principal and Chief Executive at Calderdale College, said: “These results demonstrate the abilities and skills of our young people and the power of Further Education.

“A large number of our students have already secured places at university or are going into degree apprenticeships at businesses such as Leeds Building Society and Lloyds Banking Group, and this is thanks to our innovative approach to teaching.