Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

Schools were previously given an overall rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

From September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools.

Some schools in the past four months have also had an ungraded Ofsted inspection. This type of inspection is for schools previously judged "good" or "outstanding" that focuses on confirming they maintain standards, rather than assigning a new grade.

Here is a list of Calderdale schools that have been visited and rated by inspectors between December and March.

1 . Lightcliffe Academy Lightcliffe Academy was rated as 'good' in all areas in an Ofsted report published on December 5. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2 . Northowram Primary School Northowram Primary School was rated as 'good' in four areas and outstanding in one in an Ofsted report published on January 13. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Shelf Junior and Infant School Shelf Junior and Infant School was rated as 'good' during an inspection back in 2020. In an Ofsted report published on January 13 it stated: "Shelf Junior and Infant School has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection". Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . Cliffe Hill Community Primary School, Lightcliffe Cliffe Hill Community Primary School was rated as 'good' during an inspection back in 2020. In an Ofsted report published on February 5 it stated: "Cliffe Hill Community Primary School has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection." Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales