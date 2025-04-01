Education: Calderdale schools with an Ofsted inspection published in December, January, February and March

By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
We have gathered a list of all Calderdale schools that have had Ofsted reports published over the last four months.

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

Schools were previously given an overall rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

From September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools.

Some schools in the past four months have also had an ungraded Ofsted inspection. This type of inspection is for schools previously judged "good" or "outstanding" that focuses on confirming they maintain standards, rather than assigning a new grade.

Here is a list of Calderdale schools that have been visited and rated by inspectors between December and March.

All the Calderdale schools rated by Ofsted in September, October and November

Lightcliffe Academy was rated as 'good' in all areas in an Ofsted report published on December 5.

1. Lightcliffe Academy

Lightcliffe Academy was rated as 'good' in all areas in an Ofsted report published on December 5. Photo: Jim Fitton

Northowram Primary School was rated as 'good' in four areas and outstanding in one in an Ofsted report published on January 13.

2. Northowram Primary School

Northowram Primary School was rated as 'good' in four areas and outstanding in one in an Ofsted report published on January 13. Photo: Google Street View

Shelf Junior and Infant School was rated as 'good' during an inspection back in 2020. In an Ofsted report published on January 13 it stated: "Shelf Junior and Infant School has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection".

3. Shelf Junior and Infant School

Shelf Junior and Infant School was rated as 'good' during an inspection back in 2020. In an Ofsted report published on January 13 it stated: "Shelf Junior and Infant School has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection". Photo: Google Street View

Cliffe Hill Community Primary School was rated as 'good' during an inspection back in 2020. In an Ofsted report published on February 5 it stated: "Cliffe Hill Community Primary School has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection."

4. Cliffe Hill Community Primary School, Lightcliffe

Cliffe Hill Community Primary School was rated as 'good' during an inspection back in 2020. In an Ofsted report published on February 5 it stated: "Cliffe Hill Community Primary School has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection." Photo: Google Street View

