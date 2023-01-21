Ash Green Children’s Centre – a Sure Start Children’s Centre provided by North Halifax Partnership – has been awarded the top rating of ‘Outstanding’ at both its sites in Mixenden.

When the education watchdog visited the centre’s base at Ash Green Primary School, an inspector said: “Children strive in this stimulating environment and clearly enjoy their time in the setting.

"They happily enter the setting and quickly become engrossed in a range of activities.

Ash Green Childrens Centre Outstanding Ofsted report. Staff, from the left: Lynn Mould, Claire France, Nicola Branter, Jade Taylor, Shona Brewer, Jackie Ashford, Sheridan Taylor, Becky Booth and Maria Hanson-Truong.

"Children make rapid progress from their original starting points on entry and teaching is of a high quality.”

The report also said: “Staff have high expectations of what the children can achieve and are extremely proactive in getting any professional support in place quickly.”

Then, after Ofsted had been to the centre’s vicarage base, they issued a report which said: “Children flourish and have immense fun in this safe and inspiring nursery, which gives them the best possible start in life.

"Highly skilled leaders and staff have superior aspirations for all families and an in-depth understanding of their unique needs.

"All children make significant progress from their starting points on entry.”

The report also said staff meticulously plan a challenging and expansive curriculum, provide excellent outdoor opportunities and inspire parents to support children's learning.

And the report said staff give a high priority to children’s safety.

Nicola Earnshaw, Children’s Centre Manager, said “I am very proud of all the staff at Ash Green Children’s Centre.

