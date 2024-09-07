Education news: Calderdale school welcomes first female head since it opened 300 years ago
For three centuries, Rishworth School says it has been committed to delivering an inspiring education providing ample opportunities for students across the country and globe.
Now a new milestone has been reached, welcoming Jessica Sheldrick as its new head teacher.
Mrs Sheldrick has held several positions during her 22 years at the Rishworth and the school says she has been pivotal to its development.
A spokesperson said: “She embraces the school’s ethos and values at her core and encourages all students to foster a deep love of learning.”
Mrs Sheldrick said she is incredibly proud of the schools’ curriculum.
Rishworth is holding a senior open day on September 28, a nursery and preparatory open day on October 5 and a sixth form open evening on November 12.