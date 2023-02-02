Old Earth Primary School, on Lower Edge Road in Elland, “is a place where pupils are successful and happy”, said an inspector’s report.

"All pupils, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities, access an outstanding and ambitious curriculum,” it continued.

The education watchdog highlighted pupils’ deep understanding of the importance of education, their enthusiasm for learning and how they appreciate their teachers’ recognition of what they can achieve.

Old Earth Primary School, Elland, celebrating their Outstanding Ofsted report, with headteacher Dan Burns, back right, and deputy headteacher Emma Dixon, back left.

"Pupils feel that they are ‘pushed’ in a positive way to learn new things,” said the report. “This breeds a positive learning culture throughout school.

"Pupils behaviour in and around school is exemplary,” it added.

"Pupils are kind and considerate to one another. They welcome new pupils and visitors alike.

"If pupils ever have a worry or concern, they say that teachers are always at hand to deal with it. This includes any incidents of bullying, which are rare.”

Oftsed also said pupils benefit from the many opportunities to develop their leadership skills, and leaders and staff alike have high expectations for pupils.

"Pupils passion for learning new vocabulary and reading continues through to Year 6,” the inspector added.

And the report said: “Staff value the training and support that they receive. Leaders are mindful of the impact of workload on staff wellbeing.

"They plan all activities with this in mind. Staff are proud to work at the school and feel valued.”

Headteacher Dan Burns said he was delighted with the school – which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary - maintaining its ‘Outstanding’ rating.

“To maintain our outstanding Ofsted status is a fantastic achievement for the whole school community,” he said.

"We have an incredible team of staff, trustees and members; wonderful children and supportive parents and carers who love and value our school.

"The dedication, commitment and hard work of the whole team since I became headteacher has been immense and enabled us all to build on the school's past successes.