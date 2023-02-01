The NEU – the UK's largest education union – is holding a national strike.

Unless the union reaches an agreement with the Government, this will not be the only strike. A series of regional actions are planned, including strike action across the Yorkshire and Humber region on February 28.

There could then be further national strike action on March 14 and 15.

These are the schools which will close

So far, these Calderdale schools are known to have announced students will have to stay at home:

Calder High School, Mytholmroyd

Calder Primary, Mytholmroyd

Todmorden High School

Brighouse High School

Ryburn Valley High School – open to Year 11 and Year 13 and vulnerable children only

The Brooksbank School – open to Year 11 and vulnerable children only

Lightcliffe Academy – closed to all students apart from those in Year 11

Rastrick High School – closed to all students apart from Year 7 and Year 11

Burnley Road Academy in Mytholmroyd

Park Lane Academy in Halifax – open only to vulnerable students, and parents that are deemed key workers, plus some Year 11 students for GCSE coursework catch up.

Halifax Academy

Trinity Academy Halifax – open to Year 11 only

There may also be other schools that are closed or partly-closed.

According to advice from the Department of Education, headteachers are expected to “take all reasonable steps” to keep schools open for as many pupils as possible during a strike.

It also says the decision to open, restrict attendance, or close a school is for the headteacher.

The decision for academies rests with the academy trust, but is usually delegated to the principal.

"Headteachers should consult governors, parents and the local authority, academy trust or diocesan representative (where appropriate) before deciding whether to close,” says the guidance.

