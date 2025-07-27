Eureka! launches "Play it Forward Fund" to support playful learning for all

Eureka! has announced the launch of a new initiative, the Play it Forward Fund.

The fund is designed to ensure all children and young people have access to playful learning experiences, regardless of their family circumstances.

Eureka! is an Education Charity that runs two popular visitor attractions in the North: Eureka! The National Children’s Museum in Halifax and Eureka! Science + Discovery on the Wirral, Merseyside.

Eureka! has announced the launch of a new initiative, the Play it Forward Fund. Picture: Eureka

How Play it Forward works is that all of the donations are added to the Play it Forward Fund.

People wishing to contribute can donate via the Eureka! website and annual pass holders, who already enjoy 12 months of unlimited access to Eureka!, now have the option to make a contribution when booking their free revisits.

By donating the cost of an additional ticket during their booking, they can help fund visits for under-resourced families in Yorkshire and the North West.

The Play it Forward Fund collaborates with local social support agencies and charities to identify families in need and provide them with the opportunity to experience the joy and wonder of Eureka!

“Play it Forward reflects our commitment to making Eureka! a place where every child can explore, learn, and grow,” said Michelle Emerson, Director of Marketing and Development.

“We’re inviting our community to join us in creating a brighter future by supporting families who might not otherwise have the chance to experience the magic of Eureka!”

For more information about the Play it Forward Fund and how you can contribute, visit play.eureka.org.uk/support-us