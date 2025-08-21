Excitement at Bradford Forster Academy as students collect excellent GCSE results

Grace Reavey collects her GCSE results at Bradford Forster Academy

Students and staff at Bradford Forster Academy are celebrating with the community today, following this year’s cohort achieving a fantastic set of GCSE results.

Students at Bradford Forster Academy, located on Fenby Avenue and part of Bradford Diocesan Academies Trust, have been working hard over the last two years, studying a range of subjects, and are delighted to receive their excellent GCSE results this morning.

Sport continues to produce results above the national average with additional improvements being made in French, Health and Social Care and Digital Information Technologies.

Martha Robinson collects her GCSE results at Bradford Forster Academy

Overall, the Academy achieved 30 grades at the highest award across the Level 3, GCSE and vocational qualifications.

While all students have achieved highly, some individual achievements include:

Olivia Maksymiuk, who achieved grade 9 in Science, Spanish and Geography, grade 8 in Maths, English Language and Art and grade 7 in English Literature and Music.

Abigail Akehurst, who achieved grade 9 in English Literature, grade 8 in Maths, English Language, Science and Geography, L2Distinction* in Health and Social Care and grade 7 in Citizenship.

Grace Reavey, who achieved grade 9 in Maths, L2Distinction* in Health and Social Care, grade 8 in Science and History and grade 7 in English Language, English Literature and Spanish.

Kelly Blay, who achieved grade 9 in Geography and Polish, grade 8 in Religious Education, 8-7 in Double Science, grade 7 in Maths, English Language and Spanish and a L2Merit in Travel and Tourism.

Martha Robinson, who achieved grade 8 in English Language, Geography and Business and grade 7 in English Literature, Maths, Science and History.

Nikodem Sandecki, who achieved a grade 9 in Maths at the end of Year 10 and has achieved a grade A in his Level 3 Free Standing Maths Qualification, a Distinction* in further Maths, grade 9 in Additional Maths, Science and Polish and grade 7 in English Language and Geography.

Dorian Korczak, who achieved grade 9 in French, grade 8 in Business, 8-7 in Double Science and grade 7 in Maths, English Language and Citizenship.

Many students are now looking forward to progressing onto the sixth form, college or apprenticeship of their choice.

Dorian K collects his GCSE results at Bradford Forster Academy

Collecting their GCSE results today: Nikodem Sandecki said: “I am really happy about getting a grade 7 in English Language and getting maximum grades in my maths qualifications and Science. I am grateful to my teachers.”

Grace Reavy said: “I am so happy with my marks, and want to thank everyone who helped me get there.”

Gemma Earles, Headteacher at Bradford Forster Academy, said: “I know firsthand just how hard these students have worked to achieve their grades, and I am very proud of them. We need to remember that these students were significantly impacted by Covid so their results this year are extra special as they had to have the upmost resilience and perseverance to get them through. All the staff at BFA are incredibly proud of them all, and we are so excited to see what they achieve next."